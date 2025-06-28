England Set to Face Germany in U21 European Championship Final

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — England‘s U21 squad is preparing to defend their European Championship title against Germany in the final tonight at the National Football Stadium. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. BST.

The Young Lions will look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Germany in the group stage. England’s path to the final includes a thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over the Netherlands, fueled by two goals from midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Lee Carsley, head coach of the England U21s, expressed confidence in his team, stating, “I’ve got a lot of belief in this team. They play without any inhibitions and have shown that they belong together.” Carsley has maintained the same starting XI that triumphed against the Netherlands.

Germany, looking to extend their winning streak, arrives in the final after a stunning 3-0 victory over France. With a perfect record in the tournament thus far, they are poised to challenge for their fourth U21 title.

Germany’s young star, Nick Woltemade, has emerged as a key player in the tournament, leading as the top goalscorer with six goals. Carsley and Germany’s coach, Antonio Di Salvo, have built a mutual respect over the course of the competition.

Carsley emphasized experience from earlier matches and remarked, “This team has clicked, and I’m confident that we’re going to do well.”

The match presents an exciting opportunity for both teams, each aiming for their fourth European Championship title. History favors England, who last won in 2023, while Germany last claimed victory in 2021.

As the teams prepare to take the field, excitement builds over who will reign supreme in this epic showdown.