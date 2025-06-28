Sports
England Set to Face Germany in U21 European Championship Final
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — England‘s U21 squad is preparing to defend their European Championship title against Germany in the final tonight at the National Football Stadium. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. BST.
The Young Lions will look to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Germany in the group stage. England’s path to the final includes a thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over the Netherlands, fueled by two goals from midfielder Harvey Elliott.
Lee Carsley, head coach of the England U21s, expressed confidence in his team, stating, “I’ve got a lot of belief in this team. They play without any inhibitions and have shown that they belong together.” Carsley has maintained the same starting XI that triumphed against the Netherlands.
Germany, looking to extend their winning streak, arrives in the final after a stunning 3-0 victory over France. With a perfect record in the tournament thus far, they are poised to challenge for their fourth U21 title.
Germany’s young star, Nick Woltemade, has emerged as a key player in the tournament, leading as the top goalscorer with six goals. Carsley and Germany’s coach, Antonio Di Salvo, have built a mutual respect over the course of the competition.
Carsley emphasized experience from earlier matches and remarked, “This team has clicked, and I’m confident that we’re going to do well.”
The match presents an exciting opportunity for both teams, each aiming for their fourth European Championship title. History favors England, who last won in 2023, while Germany last claimed victory in 2021.
As the teams prepare to take the field, excitement builds over who will reign supreme in this epic showdown.
Recent Posts
- BBB Reports Over 3,600 Business Scam Cases Since 2022
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement