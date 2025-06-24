Sports
England Targets 371 Runs to Win Amid Tight Battle
LEEDS, England — England put up a strong performance on the fourth day of the Test match against India, as they chase a target of 371 runs. As the match resumed on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, England was at 81 without loss after 21 overs, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley steady at the crease.
Duckett, with 49 runs, showcased an aggressive style, striking boundaries and playing confidently against India’s bowling attack. Crawley contributed with 26 runs and seemed at ease as England built their innings after a shaky start in the previous day.
India’s bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, who was expected to be a decisive factor, struggled to make early breakthroughs. Bumrah had gone off the field during the earlier sessions, raising concerns about his impact throughout the match.
Duckett’s clever shot selection was evident as he expertly maneuvered the ball, capitalizing on the width given by Indian bowlers. At the same time, Crawley displayed composure, ensuring that England maintained a steady flow of runs without losing wickets.
For India, the pressure intensified as they looked for a breakthrough, especially given England’s depth in batting. With a total of 371 runs required for victory, Indian captain Shubman Gill and his team were aware that they needed to act quickly with some wickets in hand.
As the overs progressed, more fans filled the stands, eager to witness what could potentially be a thrilling finish to the match. England’s aggressive approach under Ben Stokes had redefined their batting strategy and allowed them to chase targets with renewed confidence.
The match is set to provide exciting cricket as both teams are looking to secure a win. India must tighten their bowling and take wickets, while England aims to build on their promising start.
“The atmosphere has been amazing. We’ve been playing some great cricket, and I think we can pull this off,” Duckett remarked from the field. The final innings promises to be a battle of endurance and skill, with both teams knowing every run counts.
