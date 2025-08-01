England Tributes Graham Thorpe on His 56th Birthday at The Oval

London, England — England’s cricket team gathered to honor the late Graham Thorpe ahead of the second day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on August 1, 2025. This day marked what would have been Thorpe’s 56th birthday and coincided with heartfelt tributes from teammates and fans alike.

Thorpe, a legendary left-handed batsman, sadly passed away on August 4, 2024, after being struck by a train in Surrey. A coroner ruled his death a suicide, citing mental health struggles exacerbated by personal and professional challenges. At the inquest, it was revealed that Thorpe had faced considerable difficulties following his dismissal as England’s batting coach in 2022.

During the warm-up at The Oval, players donned headbands adorned with Thorpe’s silhouette and initials. This gesture was part of a larger tribute designed to raise awareness for mental health, an issue Thorpe had openly battled. England captain Ben Stokes reflected on Thorpe’s profound impact on players in the dressing room, emphasizing his mentorship and guidance throughout their careers.

Thorpe played 100 Test matches for England, accumulating 6,744 runs at an impressive average of 44.66 from 1993 to 2005. His widow, Amanda, and daughter, Emma, participated in the tribute by ringing the bell at The Oval, a traditional gesture of respect before a match.

A mural commemorating Thorpe was also unveiled outside the ground, reminding spectators of his contributions to both Surrey and England cricket. Stokes highlighted the legacy of Thorpe, stating, ‘Thorpey’s been a very influential character as a player and a coach in English cricket.’ Many players were visibly emotional throughout the tribute, with various fans and attendees wearing replicas of the headbands.

This day not only celebrated Thorpe’s achievements on the field but also aimed to raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives, reflecting a pivotal commitment to addressing personal struggles faced by athletes. The charity Mind benefited from the event, stressing the importance of caring for mental health in sports. As fans clapped for Thorpe, it became a moment of reflection, grief, and happiness for those who loved and admired this cricketing great.