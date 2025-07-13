England’s 4-0 Victory Over Netherlands Boosts Euro 2025 Hopes

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — England secured a morale-boosting 4-0 victory over the Netherlands in the UEFA Women’s European Championship on July 9, 2025. The win revitalized England’s title defense after their 2-1 loss to France earlier in the tournament. Lauren James starred in the match, scoring twice, while Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone added to the tally.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman made changes to the lineup, moving James to a wider position, which proved effective. She opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a powerful shot from inside the box. Stanway doubled the lead just before halftime with a long-range effort that beat Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Despite making three substitutions at halftime, the Netherlands struggled to contain England’s attack. James extended the lead in the 60th minute, and Toone completed the rout in the 67th minute, marking a comprehensive win for the Lionesses.

Wiegman expressed pride in her team’s response after the loss to France. “The response of the team has impressed me. It’s a massive help for goal difference as we push for the knockout stage,” she told the BBC.

In the press conference, James reflected on her performance: “I enjoyed it a lot… as long as I’m helping the team, I’m happy.” Stanway echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the team’s desire to return to their winning ways.

The match set a new record for the highest combined attendance in a women’s European Championship group stage with 287,438 spectators. England’s next match is against tournament newcomers Wales, where a win would guarantee their progression to the knockout stage.

Looking ahead, Wiegman noted the importance of maintaining momentum, stating, “We want to keep moving the ball quickly and create opportunities as we did today.”