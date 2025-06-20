England Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl in First Test Against India

LEEDS, England — England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley on Friday.

This Test marks a new chapter for India, who are without veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Shubman Gill is leading the Indian squad for the first time in Tests, aiming to secure a series victory in England, something India hasn’t achieved since 2007.

India celebrated a special moment as Sai Sudharsan became Test cap No. 317, receiving his first cap from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara. Karun Nair is also making a comeback to the Test side after an eight-year absence.

Stokes stated his reasoning for the decision to bowl: “Headingley is a very good cricket wicket. We want to try to use the early conditions.” He remarked that although this is just the second series they have played, they are ready to perform despite mixed preparations.

India’s Gill echoed similar sentiments about the wicket, stating, “It should be good to bat on later. The preparation has been amazing, and the lads are feeling great.”

Both teams have revealed their playing XI, with India featuring the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja. For England, the lineup includes Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes.

The match begins a significant series for both teams as they embark on their World Test Championship cycle and aim for key victories early in the tournament.