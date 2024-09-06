English Teacher Wins the Mercury Prize

Indie band English Teacher has made history by becoming the first act from outside London to win the Mercury Prize in a decade.

The four-member group, which formed while studying at the Leeds Conservatoire in 2020, received this prestigious award for their debut album titled ‘This Could Be Texas.’

The judges highlighted the album for its originality and character, noting that it reveals new depths with each listen, a hallmark of a future classic.

Band member Lewis Whiting expressed astonishment at their achievement, emphasizing how there is an abundance of talent beyond London, particularly in regions like Leeds.

Whiting remarked, ‘To be honest, it’s insane that that’s a fact,’ referring to the lack of recognition for music from outside the capital.

He added that it is significant for them to represent the North, as it brings diversity to an industry that can otherwise become monotonous.

Following their win, Whiting humorously commented on his expected hangover from celebrating, as the award was announced during a ceremony at Abbey Road Studios.

The Mercury Prize honors the best British or Irish album of the year. English Teacher triumphed over notable acts, including pop singer Charli XCX and rising artist Cat Burns.

Drummer Douglas Frost mentioned that they had not anticipated the win and that their acceptance speech was unplanned and chaotic.

During their speech, vocalist Lily Fontaine acknowledged her mother for creating the album cover art, explaining the creative process behind it and how it aligns with the album’s themes.

English Teacher plans to embark on a US tour with British rock band Idles next week, followed by a European tour and a UK tour in the winter.