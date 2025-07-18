Enrique Segoviano’s Love Story Revived in New Series Amid Controversy

Mexico City, Mexico — Enrique Segoviano’s romantic history with Florinda Meza has resurfaced in 2025 after the release of a new series. The show explores the origins of their love and its impact on Roberto Gómez Bolaños, whom Meza married years later, as well as their collaborative projects.

Enrique Eugenio Segoviano Santos, known as Enrique Segoviano, was born on December 6, 1944, in the Dominican Republic. He moved to Mexico at just 11 months old and shifted his studies from engineering to communication sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

His career began as a production assistant at Canal 8, which later merged with Televisa. Segoviano has been involved in several popular shows, including ‘El Chavo del 8,’ ‘El Chapulín Colorado,’ and ‘100 mexicanos dijeron.’

The series features a pivotal episode titled ‘Con melón o con sandía,’ revealing that Segoviano and Meza were engaged before filming episodes of ‘El Chavo del 8’ in Acapulco. However, doubts about alleged infidelity with Gómez Bolaños complicated their relationship.

Recent revelations in episode 7 of ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’ have significantly shifted public perception of the iconic program. Although the details of this real-life situation remain unclear, the show draws from Gómez Bolaños’ autobiography.

After his romance with Meza ended, Segoviano reportedly exited the show but continued his employment with Televisa until 2016. He later transitioned to Songie TV, where he currently produces game and comedy shows.

Following the success of ‘Sin querer queriendo,’ an interview with Marco Antonio Regil, discussing Segoviano and Meza’s relationship, has gone viral online. Regil revealed that Segoviano faced dismissal after the romance ended, describing it as an unjust situation for someone who co-created beloved characters.

Despite the public interest, Segoviano has been private about his personal life and hasn’t publicly shared his side of the story regarding the series or his past with Meza.