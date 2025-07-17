Entergy Prepares for Heavy Rain and Potential Storm Impacts

Baton Rouge, Louisiana — As southern Louisiana faces potential severe weather this week, Entergy is reassuring its customers that preparations are in place. On Wednesday morning, the energy company released a statement confirming its readiness for the expected storm.

“Entergy’s Louisiana storm team is prepared to work long hours after the storm passes, restoring service to customers as quickly and safely as possible if needed,” the statement said. The company has sufficient materials and supplies and is ready to adjust staffing based on the weather’s severity.

Currently, the National Hurricane Center indicates a 40% chance of the weather disturbance in the Gulf developing into a tropical depression within the next two days. A flood watch is effective for the Greater Baton Rouge area until 1 a.m. Saturday. Meteorologists expect the storm to reach Louisiana’s coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

In light of the forecast, Entergy encourages customers to finalize their storm plans and prepare an emergency kit with essential supplies.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are both undertaking significant upgrades to enhance resilience. Entergy Louisiana is executing over 2,100 projects to bolster nearly 69,000 transmission and distribution structures. Meanwhile, Entergy New Orleans is in phase one of its upgrade plan, which includes more than 65 projects aimed at hardening over 3,000 structures and upgrading 63 miles of power lines.

In an effort to support future energy needs, Entergy has announced plans to invest $37 billion through 2028. This investment will focus on expanding clean energy capacity, enhancing grid resilience, and supporting industrial growth throughout Louisiana and neighboring Gulf South areas.