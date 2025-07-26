Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — 2025 has already seen the loss of several beloved figures from the entertainment industry. From iconic rock legends to cherished actors, tributes have poured in from friends, colleagues, and fans.

This morning, the family of Ozzy Osbourne announced his passing, stating, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.” Friends like Elton John remembered him as a trailblazer in rock music. “He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly,” John said.

Philip Lowrie, known for his role as Dennis Tanner on the long-running show Coronation Street, also passed away at the age of 88. His publicist Mario Renzullo acknowledged Lowrie’s impact, stating, “He became a cornerstone of its storytelling.” Co-star Anne Cunningham expressed her sorrow, calling him a loving ‘uncle’ at family gatherings.

Meanwhile, actress Tracee Ellis Ross mourned the loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Theo on The Cosby Show. “My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were,” Ross expressed. Niecy Nash echoed those sentiments, adding, “You will be missed. Rest easy.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg‘s untimely passing at age 39 shocked many. Rachelle Leconte, a close friend, said, “I’ve loved Michelle Trachtenberg since Harriet the Spy to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She was such an amazing actress.” Many fans remembered her for her remarkable performances and vibrant personality.

David Lynch‘s family announced his death, reflecting on his artistic legacy. “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us,” they stated. Filmmaker Harmony Korine praised Lynch as a “once in a generation talent,” noting the profound impact he had on cinema and art.

Adding to the somber news, Tony Slattery has passed away following a heart attack at age 65. Loved ones remember him as a gentle soul and a brilliant comedian. Stephen Fry noted, “He had really begun to emerge from his lifelong battle with so many dark demons.”

In additional tributes, Linda Nolan‘s family announced her peaceful passing after a battle with cancer, describing her as a pop icon who inspired millions. Tony Slattery, Christopher Benjamin, and Vivienne have also been remembered fondly by fans and peers alike. As the entertainment community grieves, the legacy of these artists will continue to resonate.