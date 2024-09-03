Entertainment
Enugu State Honors Music Legend Mike Ejeagha with Road Naming and Government Support
The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, recently inaugurated four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in the Abakpa Nike area of Enugu metropolis, prominently including the Mike Ejeagha Crescent, named in honor of the renowned highlife musician.
During the ceremony, Governor Mbah visited Ejeagha at his residence, announcing that the government would take full responsibility for the musician’s upkeep, affirming his status as a living legend of Nigerian music.
Governor Mbah emphasized the significance of the newly named Mike Ejeagha Road, stating, “Enugu State is the home of legends, and Mike Ejeagha has greatly contributed to our cultural heritage through his folk songs.” He described Ejeagha as a figure who has kept the memories of the state’s golden heritage alive.
In addition to the road naming, the governor detailed ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure across Enugu State, promising more developments in the future. Mbah highlighted recent awards for 141 new road constructions and an additional 20 rural roads, reinforcing his commitment to enhancing the lives of residents.
Mike Ejeagha, whose music recently experienced a resurgence due to a viral trend, expressed gratitude for the recognition. His family acknowledged that previous administrations had failed to fulfill promises, contrasting with the current government’s swift efforts to improve their community.
