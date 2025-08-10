Envigado Beats Junior in Thrilling Liga BetPlay Match

ENVIGADO, Colombia — Envigado FC defeated Junior de Barranquilla 1-0 on August 10, 2025, in a crucial Liga BetPlay match at Polideportivo Sur.

In the 30th minute, Santiago Londoño scored the only goal of the match. He struck a powerful low shot from the right side of the penalty area after receiving a pass from Guillermo Hurtado. The goal followed a mistake by Junior’s goalkeeper, Mauro Silveira, who failed to clear a loose ball after a defensive error.

After falling behind, Junior mounted pressure in search of an equalizer. Guillermo Paiva entered the penalty area and attempted a shot that he felt warranted a penalty kick due to a handball by Envigado’s Jhon Gamboa. However, referee Wilmar Montaño did not agree, believing the ball struck Gamboa’s arm in a natural position.

The match intensified as Junior sought to respond immediately to the setback. Jhon Fredy Salazar’s cross almost led to a second goal for Junior but was intercepted, sending the game into chaotic moments as both teams fought for control.

Despite several close chances on both sides, Envigado held on for the victory, much to the joy of the home crowd. The win was significant for Envigado as they look to climb the Liga BetPlay standings.

Junior will look to regroup in their upcoming matches after a frustrating evening in Envigado.