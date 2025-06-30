News
Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
SAN DIEGO, California — Two environmental groups are raising alarms about SeaWorld’s fireworks shows, claiming they are polluting Mission Bay.
San Diego Coastkeeper and CERF say the bright and loud displays, often associated with Independence Day celebrations, are creating significant litter problems. “They are not cleaning up the fireworks debris and the trash and the plastics that are a result of these shows,” said Phillip Musegaas, Executive Director of San Diego Coastkeeper.
The groups assert that SeaWorld agreed to cleanup rules over a decade ago but has failed to comply. “Last year or so, we launched an investigation. We actually sent a diver into the water around the fireworks barge that’s operated by SeaWorld,” Musegaas added. The diver found plastic wires and firework caps underwater.
“We found a lot of debris along the shoreline, especially at low tide,” Musegaas stated. The environmentalists warn this debris isn’t just unsightly; it’s potentially harmful. “There’s a compounding effect,” he explained. “There’s a lot of physical debris and then over time you’re just getting a buildup of metals and plastics and contamination that are very bad for marine life.”
The complaint, which spans 40 pages, alleges that SeaWorld is violating the Clean Water Act. It accuses the park of neglecting required cleanup efforts after shows and discharging poorly treated wastewater into the bay.
The groups are urging SeaWorld to adopt innovative alternatives for its fireworks displays. “Long term they really should be looking at alternatives, you know, using drones instead of fireworks,” Musegaas suggested. “Especially if you’re going to do a show over water, over a marine coastal waterway.”
ABC10 News attempted to contact SeaWorld San Diego for comment regarding the lawsuit, but the park declined to respond. Nevertheless, they are moving forward with plans for their Fourth of July fireworks show next Friday.
