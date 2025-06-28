Environmental Groups Sue to Stop Everglades Detention Center Construction

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A coalition of environmental advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit Friday seeking to stop the construction of a new immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades. Known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ the facility is set to open Monday at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

The lawsuit, filed by Friends of the Everglades, Earthjustice, and the Center for Biological Diversity, claims that federal and state agencies violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to conduct an environmental review before beginning construction. NEPA requires such assessments for projects that may significantly affect the environment.

“It’s the law. You don’t undertake a massive project like this without conducting an environmental review,” said Tania Galloni, managing attorney for Earthjustice. “Once you destroy an ecosystem, it is very hard, if not impossible, to come back from it.”

The facility is planned to hold up to 5,000 undocumented immigrants as part of President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement strategy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that operations could begin as early as Tuesday.

The environmental groups argue that building the detention center within a critical wetland area threatens endangered species, including the Florida panther. “This project could undo everything we’ve worked for,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades.

The construction site has drawn criticism for its potential environmental impacts, including harm to water quality and wildlife habitats. The lawsuit seeks an emergency injunction to halt construction until a full environmental review is conducted.

DeSantis dismissed the lawsuit as a political maneuver, asserting that construction will not harm the environment. “They are trying to use the Everglades as a pretext for the fact that they oppose immigration enforcement,” he said.

Environmentalists believe that the dispute over the detention center location reflects broader issues regarding environmental protection and sustainable land use. They fear the rush to construct the facility may exacerbate existing ecological challenges in the Everglades, a vital resource for millions of Floridians.

The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for the future of the Everglades and how land is utilized in this ecologically sensitive region.