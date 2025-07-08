EPA Places 140 Employees on Leave After Climate Policy Dissent

Washington, D.C. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has placed approximately 140 employees on administrative leave just days after they signed a letter expressing dissent against the Trump administration’s climate policies. The agency is conducting an administrative investigation into these employees, which will last until July 17.

The letter, signed by over 620 EPA employees, raised concerns about the administration’s impact on environmental protections and its efforts to dismantle crucial programs. Among the issues highlighted were the cancellation of environmental justice initiatives, undermining scientific consensus, and fears among staff regarding job security.

Lee Zeldin, the EPA administrator, responded sharply to the dissent expressed in the letter. In a statement, he emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for what he described as sabotage of the administration’s agenda. “Our ZERO tolerance policy is in full force and effect,” Zeldin stated.

Scarlett VanDyke, one of the employees now on leave, reported being escorted from the building, stating the experience was surreal. “I’m considered an extremely high performing employee, so having management inform me that I needed to be escorted out wrecked me,” she told CNN.

The letter mentioned that over 270 workers signed their names, with about 170 named employees from the EPA directly involved. However, the discrepancy in the number of suspensions has raised questions, as some signatories were already on leave for unrelated reasons.

Amelia Hertzberg, another employee and signatory, criticized the administration, claiming it has fostered a culture of fear among federal workers. “Since January 2025, federal workers across the country have been denigrated and dismissed based on false claims of waste, fraud, and abuse,” she said.

The investigation into these employees has drawn criticism from advocates for workers’ rights, who argue that federal employees have a right to express dissent without fear of retribution. Tim Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, insisted that the actions taken against these staff members violate their First Amendment rights.

“The letter of dissent did nothing to undermine or sabotage the agenda of the administration,” Whitehouse noted.

Despite the potential consequences, many employees who signed the letter maintain their position. One anonymous signatory stated, “I took the risk knowing what was up. If this is the EPA they want me to work for, then I don’t want to work for the EPA.”