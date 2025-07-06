News
EPA Places 139 Employees on Leave for Criticizing Trump Administration
Washington, D.C. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put 139 employees on administrative leave Thursday after they signed a letter expressing dissent against Administrator Lee Zeldin and the Trump administration. The employees voiced their concerns about harmful deregulation and disregard for scientific expertise.
The letter, sent to Zeldin on Monday, highlighted the agency’s mission since its founding in 1970, emphasizing its commitment to science and public health. “Today, we stand together in dissent against the current administration’s focus on harmful deregulation…” the letter stated.
The employees pointed to five main issues, including undermining public trust and reversing the EPA’s progress in vulnerable communities. They expressed a desire for Zeldin to consider their concerns seriously. The letter came in the context of what they described as a degrading environment for federal workers across the country.
In response, the EPA enforced its “zero-tolerance policy” toward those undermining its agenda, placing the signatories on leave. The agency has not outlined any further repercussions at this time.
This move by the EPA follows looming rollbacks in federal regulations that are seen as threatening public health and environmental protections. Many of the signatories expressed concern about the impact of these changes on communities across America.
The implications of this situation echo broader concerns regarding the administration’s policies, prompting discussions on the future direction of the EPA and its role in safeguarding environmental and public health.
