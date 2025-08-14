EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Returns with Exciting New Flavors

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is set to return from August 28 to November 22, 2025, bringing a delicious array of global dishes and beverages to Disney’s EPCOT. This beloved event promises both returning favorites and new culinary creations that aim to delight food lovers.

This year’s festival will feature treats like the Lump Crab Cake from Coastal Eats, the Osakana Karaage from Japan, and the tempting Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae from Milled & Mulled. This diverse menu ensures that there is something for every guest’s taste.

In addition to the food stalls, attendees can experience “Emile’s Fromage Montage,” a fun food stroll that allows guests to collect stamps in a Festival Passport by buying cheesy items across Global Marketplaces. Once they gather five stamps, they can redeem them for a prize at Shimmering Sips.

This year also introduces handy Disney Gift Card wristlets designed for easy, scan-as-you-go payments throughout the festival. They feature iconic Disney characters and can be used across various marketplace booths as well as for merchandise purchases.

For guests eager to taste all the festival offerings, there will be food booths placed throughout EPCOT’s World Showcase, including spots near the Connections Eatery and the Japan and France pavilions. While specific offerings will be announced closer to the festival, each pavilion is expected to showcase unique flavors representative of their regions.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is much more than just food; it’s a celebration of global cultures, providing guests with unforgettable culinary experiences.

So mark your calendars and prepare your palates—this year’s festival promises would-be food adventurers an epicurean journey they won’t want to miss!