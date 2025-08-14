Entertainment
EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Returns with Exciting New Flavors
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is set to return from August 28 to November 22, 2025, bringing a delicious array of global dishes and beverages to Disney’s EPCOT. This beloved event promises both returning favorites and new culinary creations that aim to delight food lovers.
This year’s festival will feature treats like the Lump Crab Cake from Coastal Eats, the Osakana Karaage from Japan, and the tempting Apple-Cinnamon and Caramel Mini Churros Sundae from Milled & Mulled. This diverse menu ensures that there is something for every guest’s taste.
In addition to the food stalls, attendees can experience “Emile’s Fromage Montage,” a fun food stroll that allows guests to collect stamps in a Festival Passport by buying cheesy items across Global Marketplaces. Once they gather five stamps, they can redeem them for a prize at Shimmering Sips.
This year also introduces handy Disney Gift Card wristlets designed for easy, scan-as-you-go payments throughout the festival. They feature iconic Disney characters and can be used across various marketplace booths as well as for merchandise purchases.
For guests eager to taste all the festival offerings, there will be food booths placed throughout EPCOT’s World Showcase, including spots near the Connections Eatery and the Japan and France pavilions. While specific offerings will be announced closer to the festival, each pavilion is expected to showcase unique flavors representative of their regions.
The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is much more than just food; it’s a celebration of global cultures, providing guests with unforgettable culinary experiences.
So mark your calendars and prepare your palates—this year’s festival promises would-be food adventurers an epicurean journey they won’t want to miss!
Recent Posts
- Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge
- Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England
- West Nile Virus Risk Jumps to High in 10 Massachusetts Communities