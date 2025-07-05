Entertainment
Epic Games Considers Making Blitz Royale a Permanent Fortnite Mode
Raleigh, NC — Epic Games is contemplating the permanent addition of its popular Blitz Royale mode to Fortnite, following its success since launching as a limited-time feature two weeks ago.
Blitz Royale features 32 players dropped into a small map with unique gameplay elements, including invisibility while sprinting and infinite ammo. Each round lasts about five minutes, making it a fast-paced alternative to the traditional 100-player matches.
According to the official Fortnite X account, fan engagement has led to a surge of requests to make the mode permanent. “We’ve seen a lot of ‘make Blitz permanent,’ but what should we change?” the account tweeted, along with a poll for player feedback.
Players voted for options like new points of interest (POIs), additional collaboration items, and new powers. As of now, new POIs lead the polling, reflecting players’ desire for a varied gameplay experience within the current limited map.
Blitz Royale has utilized nostalgic locations from Fortnite’s past, including Retail Row and Pleasant Park, drawing in players with its combination of familiar settings and new mechanics. Fans are eager for changes aimed at enhancing the experience.
The mode has also been appealing due to its absence of traditional building mechanics, offering a straightforward combat experience. As one player noted, the quick turnarounds keep players engaged.
Upcoming themes for Blitz Royale have included popular franchises like Avatar: The Last Airbender and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, adding distinctive elements that influence gameplay each week.
“The gameplay is exhilarating with new themes,” said one player, emphasizing how each thematic change adds excitement to the matches. With a vibrant community and a steady stream of updates, Blitz Royale stands out in the ever-competitive gaming landscape.
While Epic Games has not confirmed the permanence of Blitz Royale, the ongoing popularity suggests that players may have more to look forward to in this fast-paced format.
