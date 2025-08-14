Entertainment
Epic Games Offers Hidden Folks for Free Until August 21
NEW YORK, NY — Epic Games is offering two free games this week, including the acclaimed indie game Hidden Folks, available until 11:00 AM ET on August 21. Alongside this title, players can also claim Totally Reliable Delivery Service, a physics-based simulation game.
Hidden Folks is a hidden object game praised for its hand-drawn art and engaging gameplay. Adriaan de Jongh, the game’s designer, invites players to search through 32 detailed environments for specific characters and items. The game has received an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ rating on Steam, where it’s priced at $14.99.
“It’s a game that you can relax with for hours or just play for a few minutes,” de Jongh said. “The art style and sound effects really enhance the experience.” The game typically takes about three hours to complete, making it appealing to hidden object enthusiasts.
Both Hidden Folks and Totally Reliable Delivery Service are accessible through the Epic Games Store until the deadline. Looking ahead, the next titles set to become available for free are Kamaeru and Strange Horticulture, which can be redeemed from August 21 to 28.
Epic Games continues to promote indie titles alongside bigger productions, maintaining a healthy mix that draws users back to its platform. Historically, the company has been known for its weekly giveaways, which started back in 2018.
