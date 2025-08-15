Epic Games Resolves Login Issues for Fortnite and Other Titles

NEW YORK, USA — Fortnite players can finally return to the game after a login outage affected access across all platforms on August 14, 2025. Epic Games confirmed that the issue, which stopped users from ‘getting in reliably,’ has been resolved.

The company announced that as of 8:54 PM ET on Thursday, players can log in again and services are operational. ‘We’ll continue monitoring our services to ensure there are no other issues,’ Epic stated.

Initially reported at 6:39 PM ET, the outage left players facing error messages like ‘unable to sign in to your account for online services.’ Many gamers took to social media platforms expressing their frustration, while some Twitch streamers missed out on a scheduled Fortnite tournament due to the disruption.

The login issue also affected other Epic Games titles, including Rocket League and Fall Guys, as all use Epic Online Services for authentication. Epic’s troubleshooting efforts showed most services restoring by 8:02 PM ET.

Technical outages are not new for Fortnite. The game previously faced extended downtimes during significant updates and events, including a multi-hour outage in late 2021. Experts speculate various reasons could cause such server issues, including server overload or maintenance errors.

To stay informed on server status, players can monitor the Epic Games Status Page and follow @FortniteStatus for updates. As Epic Games works to prevent similar issues in the future, players are encouraged to remain patient while enjoying other games.