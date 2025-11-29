Epic Games Store and Fortnite Back Online After Widespread Outage

LOS ANGELES, CA — Several online gaming platforms, including the Epic Games Store and Fortnite, experienced widespread outages Thursday morning.

Reports of issues began around 10:30 AM Pacific Time, with users unable to log in to services such as Rocket League, Dead by Daylight, and Battle.net. The outages seemed to stem from a spike in user activity, causing long login queues and access problems for players across multiple platforms.

As the problems persisted, many speculated about the role of major cloud service providers like Amazon‘s AWS. However, AWS confirmed that their services were functioning normally and not responsible for the disruptions.

By early afternoon, users started reporting that the login issues were resolving. One player shared, “Looks like we’re finally back online. After a long login queue, I was able to enter a match and play normally.” This sentiment was echoed by many gamers who expressed relief on social media.

Despite the quick recovery for some users, the extraction shooter Arc Raiders faced its own issues, as servers appeared to go down for a second time. Arc Raiders is developed by Embark Studios, which has not yet commented on this latest outage.

The gaming community remains on alert as players continue to share their experiences and await further updates from service providers.