Epic Games Store Offers Free Civilization VI: Platinum Edition This Week

Epic Games Store, July 17, 2025 – The Epic Games Store is giving away Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition for free this week. From July 17 to July 24, players can claim this comprehensive bundle, which includes the base game and nearly all major downloadable content, a value of around $80.

Civilization VI, released in 2016 by Firaxis Games and 2K, is a popular turn-based strategy game where players build and expand their civilizations from the Stone Age to modern times. This special edition provides access to six DLC packs and two major expansions: Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm.

The expansions introduce new gameplay elements such as loyalty, natural disasters, and climate change, enhancing the game’s depth and strategy. Players can experience a wide array of civilizations, leaders, units, and unique game mechanics in the Platinum Edition.

Once claimed, the game remains permanently in the user’s library, allowing players to dive into the rich world of Civilization VI at their leisure. The game holds a “Very Positive” rating from users and offers a rewarding experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike.

Looking ahead, Epic Games has announced that Legion TD 2 will be the next free offering starting July 24. This game combines tower defense with competitive strategy, featuring full cross-platform play, which is sure to attract the attention of gamers.