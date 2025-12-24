Tech
Epic Games Store Offers ‘Sorry We’re Closed’ Free for One Day
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Epic Games Store has announced the availability of the survival horror game ‘Sorry We're Closed‘ as a free offering on December 21, 2025. This game is part of Epic’s annual holiday giveaway, which features a different free title each day throughout December.
‘Sorry We’re Closed’ is developed by the British studio à la mode games. Players control a character named Michelle, who possesses a supernatural ability called the Third Eye. This mechanic reveals hidden threats and alternate realities, making exploration, puzzles, and combat encounters more dynamic.
The game combines classic fixed camera angles with first-person shooting, drawing inspiration from earlier horror titles while integrating modern gameplay elements. Its unique blend of gameplay and striking neon visuals creates a surreal and tense atmosphere, contributing to its acclaim.
<p'According to critics, the game has received positive feedback since its PC launch in late 2024, followed by its release on consoles. It recently won the Best Debut Game award at the Indie Game Awards after another title was disqualified due to a rules violation concerning generative AI.
Epic’s current holiday promotion allows players a limited window of just 24 hours to claim ‘Sorry We’re Closed,’ starting from December 21 to December 22. Once claimed, the game will remain in the player’s Epic Games Store library permanently.
More free games will be rolled out daily as part of Epic’s promotional event through the end of the month. The store will revert to its regular weekly free game schedule in early January.
