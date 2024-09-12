Health
Epilepsy Drug Sulthiame Shows Promise in Reducing Sleep Apnoea Symptoms
An epilepsy medication, Sulthiame, also known by its brand name Ospolot, has shown potential in alleviating symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), according to findings from an international clinical trial involving 298 patients.
The trial was led by Professor Jan Hedner, a specialist in respiratory medicine at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden. He noted that the most significant improvements in symptoms were observed in patients receiving the highest doses of the drug. Sulthiame’s effects were evaluated over a 12-week period, where patients on the medication experienced up to 50% fewer instances of breathing cessation and improved oxygen levels in the blood.
Bhik Kotecha, a consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon at Nuffield Health Brentwood Hospital in Essex, commented that lifestyle adjustments, like weight loss and moderating alcohol consumption, can also play a crucial role in managing sleep apnoea. He explained that OSA is a condition where individuals temporarily stop breathing multiple times during sleep, with common symptoms including loud snoring, interrupted sleep, and daytime sleepiness.
The trial was a double-blind, randomized controlled study conducted at 28 sites across five European nations. Participants who were unable to use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines were administered either a placebo or varying daily doses of Sulthiame (100mg, 200mg, or 300mg).
Results indicated a significant decrease in respiratory pause frequency, as measured by polysomnography—a series of comprehensive sleep tests assessing blood oxygen levels, heart rhythm, eye movements, and muscle activity. Particularly, pauses with significant oxygen reduction nearly halved according to specific indices such as AHI4.
Currently, there are no approved medications specifically for sleep apnoea. While Sulthiame is already prescribed for certain types of seizures in children, Professor Hedner emphasized the necessity for further research through a phase III study to validate the respiratory benefits of Sulthiame for a larger cohort of OSA patients.
