Epson Tour Highlights Dow Championship Interviews and Rookies

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 — The Epson Tour is generating excitement as it showcases the highlights from the 2025 Dow Championship, including interviews with emerging athletes.

In recent interviews, LPGA Tour players Cassie Porter and Gemma Dryburgh discussed their experiences during the first round of the championship. Both players expressed their anticipation for the competition and shared insights on their strategies moving forward.

“I’m excited to be part of such a prestigious event,” Porter said. “The atmosphere is fantastic, and the course is challenging yet rewarding.” Dryburgh added, “Every tournament is a learning experience, and I’m focused on improving my game.”

Additionally, Madison Young and Daniela Iacobelli provided a recap of their second-round performances during the tournament. The interviews revealed how each player navigated the course and their hopes for future rounds.

The Epson Tour continues to play a vital role in developing female golfers, with many rookies, including Jenny Bae, earning recognition. Bae’s achievements have been highlighted, showcasing the importance of nurturing new talent in the sport.

As the tournament unfolds, fans eagerly await more updates and performances from their favorite players. The competition promises to offer thrilling moments until the final putt is made.