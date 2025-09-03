Epstein Victims Demand Release of Files Amid Congressional Pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein‘s abuse gathered Tuesday to demand the release of files related to his sex trafficking investigations. The House Oversight Committee made public some documents from the Justice Department, aiming to address pressure for increased disclosure in the case.

At a news conference, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., urged further transparency regarding Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a twenty-year prison sentence for her involvement in Epstein’s crimes. The documents released included old court records and recordings of victim interviews, but many of the files were largely familiar to the public.

Marina Lacerda, a survivor who was crucial in the case against Epstein, spoke for the first time publicly. She emphasized the need for transparency, saying, “I want to have my files so that I can begin to heal.” Lacerda, who met Epstein at age 14 under the guise of a massage job, described her experience as a nightmare that persisted for years.

Other survivors, including Annie Farmer and Jena-Lisa Jones, shared their stories. Farmer, who was 16 when she encountered Epstein, remarked on the systemic failures that allowed his abuse to continue. “The truth has to come out,” she said. Jones added, “We need the Epstein files to be out.”

The rally followed increasing frustration from both parties in Congress over how the Epstein case has been handled. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who met with survivors, recognized their bravery and the urgency of their demands. “It is inexcusable, and it will stop now,” he said.

In addition to calling for document transparency, survivors expressed concerns over protection for their identities, as several individuals have publicly identified as victims for the first time. They demanded that the government prioritize justice for all survivors of Epstein’s trafficking network.

Farmers and activists expressed hope that bipartisan support would enable a bill requiring the complete release of the Epstein files, pushing against any effort from those hoping to keep details hidden.

As political pressure mounts, advocates stress that their fight is not just for themselves but for all victims of abuse who deserve recognition and justice.