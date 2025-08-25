U.S. Equities Rally as Powell Hints at Interest Rate Cuts

NEW YORK, NY – U.S. equities exhibited strong gains at midday on Wednesday following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested that interest rate cuts may be on the horizon. Major indexes, including the S&P 500, increased by approximately 2%.

Shares of companies benefiting from lower borrowing costs advanced significantly. Solar power producers such as Enphase Energy and First Solar saw their stock prices rise, alongside electric vehicle manufacturers Tesla and Rivian Automotive. Homebuilders D.R. Horton and PulteGroup also reported gains.

In a surprising move, Zoom Communications shares soared after the company exceeded expectations in profit and sales. The video conferencing software provider also raised its guidance, highlighting a surge in business amid ongoing remote work trends.

Conversely, Intuit experienced a rough day as its stock fell, following the release of disappointing guidance. The maker of tax software reported weak demand for its MailChimp platform and TurboTax services. Workday also struggled, with shares tumbling after the company warned about reduced spending from government and educational institutions.

Stock prices for Philip Morris International dropped when Chinese competitor RLX Technology reported stronger-than-anticipated revenues, boosting their share prices despite Philip Morris’ decline.

Meanwhile, commodity prices fluctuated. Gold futures increased while oil futures remained stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note decreased, and the U.S. dollar fell against the euro, pound, and yen. Interest in cryptocurrencies surged following Powell’s remarks.

The trading day remains dynamic, with investors carefully monitoring the market for further developments.