Eredivisie Clash: Go Ahead Eagles vs Ajax Amsterdam Today

Deventer, Netherlands – Go Ahead Eagles will host Ajax Amsterdam in a highly anticipated Eredivisie matchup on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11:15 AM local time. This match marks the second game of the season for both teams at De Adelaarshorst.

Currently, Go Ahead Eagles sit in eighth place in the league standings with one point after drawing their opening match 2-2 against Fortuna Sittard. Meanwhile, Ajax is fifth, having secured three points with a 2-0 victory over Telstar in their first match.

Go Ahead Eagles displayed resilience in their last fixture by equalizing in stoppage time. Head coach Melvin Boel’s strategy focuses on defensive solidity and quick transitions to exploit opponents’ vulnerabilities. However, the Eagles must overcome concerns regarding their home record and aim to attain their first victory of the season against a formidable foe.

Ajax Amsterdam, a giant in Dutch football, has made a strong start this season, demonstrating both attacking power and defensive stability with two goals scored and none conceded in their first match. The team, managed by John Heitinga, emphasizes ball possession and high pressing, aiming to build on their solid opening performance.

Historically, Ajax has had the upper hand in recent matchups, winning two of the last five encounters, while one ended in a draw and another went to Go Ahead Eagles. Their last meeting concluded with a 2-0 win for Ajax, highlighting the visitor’s historical strength against the Eagles.

Today’s odds favor Ajax for an away victory at 1.80, with an additional bet available on both teams to score at 1.44, reflecting both teams’ attacking capabilities. With the home side looking to improve their standings and Ajax aiming to cement dominance, this match is set to be a thrilling contest.

As kickoff approaches, Go Ahead Eagles and Ajax both know the stakes are high. The Eagles will seek to capitalize on any opportunities, while Ajax will aim to maintain momentum early in the season. The atmosphere at De Adelaarshorst promises to be electric as fans prepare for this crucial Eredivisie clash.