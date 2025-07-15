Entertainment
Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
LOS ANGELES, CA — Eric Bana stars in Netflix‘s latest original series, “Untamed,” which premieres Thursday and takes viewers into the heart of Yosemite National Park. Bana plays Kyle Turner, a federal agent called to solve a murder involving a female hiker.
Joining Bana is veteran actor Sam Neill, who portrays Chief Park Ranger Paul Souter. Together, they navigate the park’s stunning yet treacherous landscapes in their quest for justice, tackling the mystery while contending with nature’s challenges near El Capitan.
“It’s a unique blend of a murder mystery combined with the beauty and dangers of the park,” said Bana in a recent interview. “The show highlights not just the crime but the environment we need to protect.”
Netflix will release all six episodes of “Untamed” simultaneously, allowing fans to binge-watch the thrilling saga. This miniseries comes at a time when national parks face numerous environmental threats, making its themes particularly relevant.
Viewers are eager to see how the interplay between the national park’s stunning visuals and the unfolding murder mystery will captivate audiences. The combination of Bana and Neill promises strong performances that delve into the complexities of human behavior against a breathtaking backdrop.
Fans of both actors can anticipate a gripping narrative when “Untamed” storms onto their screens this Thursday.
