Eric Gordon Returns to Sixers After Opting Out of Contract

Philadelphia, PA – Eric Gordon is returning to the Philadelphia 76ers after declining his $3.4 million player option to enter free agency, sources confirmed to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The 36-year-old guard signed a one-year deal at the veteran’s minimum, which will have a cap hit of just under $2.3 million for the team. This move allows the Sixers to save over $1 million against their salary cap, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Gordon finished his 17th NBA season with an average of 6.8 points and 19.7 minutes on the court, marking the lowest numbers of his career. Despite a disappointing overall performance last season, the Sixers valued Gordon’s three-point shooting capability and mentorship for rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Initially brought in to add depth to a title-contending roster, injuries during the season led Gordon to start 13 games. He had a standout month in January 2025, posting strong shooting percentages before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in February.

The team hopes that Gordon’s impressive performance in January reflects his potential value moving forward as he takes on a lesser role under head coach Nick Nurse, likely serving as the team’s fifth guard.

Gordon and Edgecombe have previously played together on Team Bahamas, further solidifying their on-court chemistry for the upcoming season.