Eric Idle Reveals Comedic Retreat with Prince Charles at Billy Connolly’s Estate

Comedian Eric Idle has disclosed the unique gatherings he participated in alongside fellow comedians at the former estate of Scottish comedian Billy Connolly, known as Candacraig. These meetings provided an avenue for the then-Prince Charles to temporarily escape his royal obligations.

In an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Idle recounted that he and other renowned comedians including Robin Williams, Steve Martin, and Eddie Izzard would convene at Connolly’s home, affectionately referred to as 'Pamelot.' It was during these gatherings that Charles would reach out to Connolly, expressing his desire to join them for dinner.

According to Idle, the atmosphere during these dinners was one of unrestricted humor, which allowed Charles to relax and enjoy laughter, away from the formalities associated with royal life. Idle noted, "If you have to spend all day with people calling you sir and creeping around, it's really refreshing to have people just treat you as a human being. I think it was good therapy for him."

Idle also shared an anecdote about a conversation he had with Charles, where the prince suggested that Idle should be his jester. Idle humorously responded, citing the challenges that come with such a role, which ultimately served to underscore the human side of the monarchy.

The connection between Charles and Connolly remained strong, as evidenced by the prince and his wife Camilla attending Connolly’s 60th birthday celebration in 2002. The Candacraig estate, located near Balmoral, was sold by Connolly and his wife Pamela in 2014 to new owners.

In a related development, Connolly recently opened up about his ongoing health struggles with Parkinson’s disease, discussing his views on death in a light-hearted manner. He revealed his preference for a humorous epitaph on his gravestone, highlighting his ability to confront life’s challenges with a sense of humor.

This insight into the close-knit friendship among comedians and their interactions with royal figures paints a fascinating picture of informal camaraderie amidst the often rigid structure of royal life.