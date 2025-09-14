Eric Trump to Donate Book Proceeds to Honor Charlie Kirk

OREM, Utah — Eric Trump announced he will donate a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming memoir to the nonprofit organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was fatally shot during a speaking event on Wednesday.

Trump, 41, praised Kirk, 31, as a “great friend and an amazing person” after officers arrested suspect Tyler Robinson following a 33-hour manhunt. Robinson surrendered to law enforcement late Thursday night. Trump expressed condolences for Kirk, noting his impact on the conservative movement.

“In honor of Charlie’s life and his incredible legacy, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation to Turning Point USA to continue their amazing work,” Trump wrote on X, adding that the book will be released in October.

Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, promotes conservative values among young people. Trump included a link for purchasing his memoir on Amazon, presently retailing at around $27.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed at a morning news conference that Robinson was identified as the shooter through information provided by his family. “On the evening of September 11, a family member reached out with information regarding Tyler Robinson’s implication in the incident,” Cox stated.

Cox added that Robinson acted alone and was not a student at Utah Valley University, where the shooting occurred during Kirk’s speaking engagement. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire as Kirk spoke, leading to chaotic scenes among the crowd.

Among attendees at the event was former Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who recounted the moments leading up to the incident. “I was watching Charlie. I can’t say that I saw blood, but I did see him fall immediately backwards,” Chaffetz told Fox News.

Kirk was known for mobilizing youth voters for Donald Trump’s campaigns and had a significant presence on college campuses. His sudden death has prompted widespread calls for an end to political violence.

In a statement published on his Truth Social platform, former President Trump referred to Kirk as “loved and admired by ALL” and described him as a vital contributor to the youth vote. “He understood the heart of the youth in the United States,” Trump stated.

A memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, with capacity for over 60,000 attendees.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, delivered powerful remarks during a livestream at Turning Point’s headquarters, promising her husband’s voice would endure. “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife,” she said, vowing to continue his mission.

Erika Kirk, who met her husband in 2018, expressed her devastation and noted the challenges of explaining his death to their young children.

“Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don’t you worry. He’s on a work trip with Jesus,” she told their daughter. Erika also mentioned plans for the continuation of her late husband’s campus tours and podcast.

Turning Point USA released a statement honoring Kirk as a “martyr” and “pioneer” in conservative activism, urging supporters to pray for his family during this devastating time.