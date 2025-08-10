Erie County Fair Honors Veterans with Free Admission and Events

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The 185th Erie County Fair continues Sunday with a special focus on honoring veterans, providing free admission and a $10 voucher for food or rides to veterans, active military members, and auxiliary members with proper ID.

The day’s events include a Veterans Mass at noon in the Family Entertainment Complex, followed by a Veterans Recognition Service at 1:30 p.m. in Veterans Park, located in the fair’s infield.

In addition, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the U.S. Postal Service will set up outside the Historical Building to offer a commemorative postmark. Visitors can purchase special stamps, cancel their mail with the Erie County Fair postmark, or collect a free postcard while supplies last.

Food enthusiasts can take part in the New Food Showdown, featuring 41 new dishes showcased throughout the fairgrounds. Guests can vote for their favorite new dish or sweet treat until August 13 via the Fairgrounds app or at ECFair.org.

Several livestock shows are scheduled, including the Open Class Dairy Cow Show at 11:30 a.m. in the Showplex and the Fair Camp Show at the same time in the Livestock Arena. At 6 p.m., the Open Class American Dairy Goat Association Showmanship Show will also take place in the Livestock Arena.

Families can enjoy the Touch-A-Truck event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Gate 1 and Gate 6, allowing children to explore a Fisher Bus.

Throughout the day, free demonstrations are available, including beach stone and glass art from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., beaded medallions from noon to 4 p.m., and flower arranging at 1 p.m. in the Ag-Grange Building.

A special ceremony at 6 p.m. will honor Firefighter of the Day, Stephen Gaglione, from the Lancaster Fire Department outside the Firemen’s Building. Following that, U.S. Army veteran Fred Bossert will be recognized during the Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony in Slade Park at 6:30 p.m.

The evening entertainment includes a concert featuring ‘90s country artists Tracy Lawrence, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye at the Buffalo News Grandstand, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ECFair.org.

The day will conclude with a fireworks display by Skylighters of New York at 9:30 p.m.

The Erie County Fair runs through Aug. 17, with a full schedule of events available online.