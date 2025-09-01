Erik Jones Aims for Victory at Southern 500 in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (August 30, 2025) – Erik Jones, driver of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, spoke to the media Saturday before practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. Jones expressed excitement and optimism as he prepares for the upcoming Southern 500 race.

“Yeah, I always enjoy this race. I look forward to it every year. We have a good car, and we’ve been improving on the mile-and-a-halves. I’m excited to get it going,” Jones said.

With cooler temperatures expected for the race, Jones noted that track conditions could change. “The track tends to go free as the night progresses. Cooler temperatures mean tires don’t wear out as much, so the line tends to shift. It may make the car feel a little freer,” he explained.

Addressing his confidence level at Darlington, Jones stated, “I feel like we have a shot to win when we come here. This is our best chance in a few years. Our cars are getting better.” He recalled past successes, including two Southern 500 victories, and emphasized the importance of executing well during the race.

Jones also mentioned that his team is learning and improving from past experiences in previous seasons. “We didn’t have any notebook from last year, but we’ve worked hard to build that this season,” he added.

In a light-hearted moment, Jones shared a plush toy of his dog, Oscar. “All proceeds from sales support my foundation for animal welfare,” he noted.

Overall, Jones feels optimistic about his chances and appreciates the support from his team as they head into the race. “We want to put ourselves in a position to compete,” he concluded.

The Southern 500 at Darlington is set to start Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT.