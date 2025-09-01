Sports
Erik ten Hag Fired by Bayer Leverkusen After Just Three Matches
LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Erik ten Hag has been sacked from his role as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen after just three games in charge, the club confirmed Monday. The decision comes after a disappointing start to the Bundesliga season, including a significant 3-3 draw against Werder Bremen over the weekend.
Ten Hag, who took over in May from Xabi Alonso, signed a two-year contract following Alonso’s departure to Real Madrid. The season initially kicked off positively for Leverkusen with a 4-0 win over lower-tier Sonnenhof Grossaspach in the DFB-Pokal, but the team quickly faltered in league play. They suffered a 2-1 defeat against Hoffenheim in their Bundesliga opener.
The match against Werder Bremen was particularly troubling, as Leverkusen surrendered a 3-1 lead, allowing Bremen to tie late in the game, despite Bremen’s Niklas Stark receiving a red card earlier. On-field arguments among players regarding penalty duties highlighted the team’s disarray.
Club captain Robert Andrich expressed frustration after the draw, saying, “Everyone played for themselves… We have too many players who are preoccupied with other things or only with themselves.”
This season brought significant changes for Leverkusen, following the departures of key players such as Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka. The turnover in talent left the club in a challenging position as Ten Hag attempted to implement his tactics.
Ten Hag, who previously managed Manchester United, was sacked there in 2024 after finishing lower than expected in the Premier League. His tenure at Ajax was marked by success, but his latest chapter has proven problematic.
After assessing the situation, Bayer Leverkusen decided that continuing with Ten Hag was not in the club’s best interest, reflecting a growing urgency to adjust their strategy before further damage occurs this season.
