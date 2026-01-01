News
Erika Kirk Discusses Faith After Husband’s Death on Fox News
NEW YORK, NY — Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, spoke with Shannon Bream on Fox News about her relationship with God following her husband’s tragic death. Charlie Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.
In the interview, Erika shared how her conversations with God have remained consistent. “Frankly, they are pretty much the same,” she said. “I have never wondered: ‘Why me?’ I always knew my life was for a greater purpose, as did Charlie.”
She emphasized their shared faith and dedication to serving a higher calling. “That’s why Charlie built what he built,” she explained. “I talk to God and ask Him to use me and heal my heart. He knows my pain and accompanies me on this journey.”
As the new leader of TPUSA, Erika expressed that “the will of God” is her only guide moving forward. “I don’t want anything outside of God’s will. Anything outside of that, I wouldn’t even touch with a stick,” she said.
Since Charlie’s death, TPUSA Faith has seen tremendous growth, adding over 200,000 Christians to its ranks, marking one of its largest increases ever. The full interview with Erika Kirk will air on Sunday on Fox News.
