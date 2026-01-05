Erin Doherty Confirms She Won’t Play the Sixteenth Doctor

LONDON, UK — Erin Doherty, the star of the acclaimed Netflix miniseries “Adolescence,” has confirmed she will not be the next Doctor in the long-running series “Doctor Who.” Speculation about the new cast member has been rampant among fans, and Doherty was seen as a strong candidate.

In a recent interview, Doherty acknowledged the rumors swirling around her potential casting as the Sixteenth Doctor. “I’ve heard the Doctor Who rumor, and I’m into sci-fi and fantasy, but I can honestly say there have been no discussions,” she said.

Fans had hoped for her involvement due to her impressive performances, including her role in “Adolescence,” where she portrayed Briony Ariston, earning both an Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination. Unfortunately for them, Doherty made it clear that her name is not in the running.

Doherty gained recognition for her portrayal of a young Princess Anne in “The Crown” and also played a shallow influencer in the TV series “Chloe.” It was her starring role in “Adolescence” that truly propelled her to stardom, with many anticipating her next moves in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, anticipation builds for the next season of “Doctor Who.” While there is a confirmed Christmas special this year, details about the upcoming season remain unclear. The show’s dedicated fanbase will be left pondering who might take on the iconic role next.

Currently, Doherty is set to appear in the second season of Disney+’s period drama “A Thousand Blows,” where she plays Mary Carr, the leader of an all-female gang in London. The show is scheduled to premiere on January 9, 2026.