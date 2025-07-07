News
Erin Patterson Found Guilty in Triple Murder of Lunch Guests
Morwell, Australia – Erin Patterson has been found guilty of murdering her three lunch guests and attempting to murder a fourth, following a dramatic trial that lasted over two months. A jury delivered the verdict on July 7, 2025, after deliberating for seven days.
Patterson, 50, faced three charges of murder for the deaths of her in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, and her estranged husband’s aunt, Heather Wilkinson. She was also found guilty of attempted murder for poisoning Heather’s husband, Ian.
The fatal lunch, which occurred on July 29, 2023, featured a beef Wellington containing death cap mushrooms, a highly toxic fungus. The prosecution alleged that Patterson intentionally poisoned her guests, while her defense claimed the incident was a tragic accident.
As the verdict was read, Patterson remained stoic, showing no visible emotion. “It is what it is,” said Alison Rose Prior, a friend of Patterson, as she exited the courtroom, visibly upset by the verdict. No members of Patterson or Wilkinson families were present for the reading of the verdict.
The courtroom erupted in stunned gasps as jurors confirmed each of the guilty counts. The prosecution argued that Patterson had toxic mushrooms in her dish, which resulted in the tragic deaths of her relatives within a week of the lunch. In total, over 50 witnesses testified during the trial.
Following the verdict, the jury was discharged by Justice Christopher Beale, who thanked them for their service. Patterson’s defense team, led by Colin Mandy SC, remained expressionless, while the prosecution looked relieved.
During the trial, evidence was presented that suggested Patterson had a history of untruthfulness, including false claims of illness. Testimonies indicated that she had previously experimented with mushrooms, raising suspicions of whether the fatal ingredients were intentional.
Erin Patterson is expected to appeal the ruling as legal proceedings continue following the verdict.
