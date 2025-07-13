Ernie Els Withdraws from The Open Championship Again

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Ernie Els, a two-time Open Championship winner, has withdrawn from the upcoming tournament, marking the second time this year he has opted out of a major competition. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club (R&A) announced the 55-year-old South African’s withdrawal on Sunday, but did not provide a reason.

As a result of Els’ withdrawal, PGA Tour pro Si Woo Kim will take his place in the tournament. Kim, who was next on the alternate list based on the latest Official World Golf Rankings, will be making his seventh appearance at The Open Championship.

Els previously claimed the Open title in 2002 at Muirfield and again in 2012 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. He is exempt from playing until he turns 60, but this year has seen him choose not to compete in two significant events, including The Players Championship in March.

This is not the first time Els has withdrawn from The Open. He pulled out in 2024 due to a back injury and missed the event the previous year because of a knee issue. Despite these setbacks, Els remains a celebrated figure in golf.

Si Woo Kim has faced challenges in his appearances at The Open but made history in 2024 with a remarkable hole-in-one at Royal Troon. On the par-3 17th hole, known as The Rabbit, he hit a 238-yard ace—now the longest recorded in The Open Championship since 1980. Kim, recalling the moment, noted he did not realize he had made the ace until he heard the crowd cheering.

As Kim steps in for Els at this year’s event, fans and golfers alike are keen to see if he can replicate his previous success at The Open.