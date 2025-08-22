Errani and Vavassori Win U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Title in Thrilling Final

New York, NY — The inaugural star-driven mixed doubles event at the U.S. Open concluded with Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in a dramatic match tiebreak Thursday night.

Errani and Vavassori, an unseeded wild-card team, faced the No. 3 seeds, who are ranked No. 2 and No. 12 in singles respectively. Despite coming into the match with Errani ranked 291st and Vavassori at 306th in professional tennis, they stunned the audience with a 6-3, 5-7 [10-6] victory.

“I guess doubles players are better tactically than singles players,” Swiatek remarked after the match.

The 38-year-old Errani and Vavassori defended their title in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, earning a prize of $1 million to split. “Thanks to my partner,” Vavassori said to the crowd. “Thanks for the energy; it’s unbelievable for me to play with you. We’ve shown today that doubles is a great product.” With this victory, they have now won three out of the last five Grand Slam mixed titles.

During the match, both teams converted three break points, but Errani and Vavassori demonstrated superior efficiency, hitting 25 winners compared to 12 unforced errors. “I loved every minute of it,” said ESPN analyst Mary Joe Fernandez. “These two, Vavassori and Errani, they know each other’s style. I think in a year we’ll see better meshing from the singles players.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the semifinals set the stage for the final. Swiatek and Ruud claimed victory over No. 1 seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper with a score of 3-5, 5-3 [10-8], while Errani and Vavassori defeated Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2, 4-2.

“Goose bumps,” Errani exclaimed after their semifinal win, highlighting their dominant performance.