Errol Musk Faces Serious Allegations of Sexual Abuse in New Report

Johannesburg, South Africa — Errol Musk, the 79-year-old father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren, according to a report published on Sept. 23 by The New York Times. The allegations date back to 1993 and involve incidents that reportedly took place in both South Africa and California.

The allegations include that Errol inappropriately touched his then four-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, in their family home. A decade later, she alleged that she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear. Errol later had a child with Jana when she became an adult, a situation that has drawn significant public attention and raised many questions.

Errol has denied the allegations, calling them “false and nonsense in the extreme.” He suggested that family members fabricated these claims in an attempt to extort his son Elon. In a statement to the Times, Errol expressed disbelief at the accusations, claiming he was aware of only one allegation.

Multiple police investigations have been conducted regarding the allegations, but only one remains open. The Times reported that two investigations concluded without any charges against Errol Musk, while the status of the third inquiry remains unclear.

Family members have alleged that Errol also abused two of his daughters and a stepson. Most recently, in 2023, Errol’s then five-year-old son reportedly claimed that his father groped him.

Elon Musk has not publicly commented on the recent allegations against his father. However, he has previously characterized his relationship with Errol as troubled. In a 2017 interview, Elon described his father as a “terrible human being” who had engaged in multiple forms of wrongdoing. He expressed a belief that their relationship could not be repaired.

While the family grapples with the serious nature of these claims, support resources are available for those who may have been affected by sexual abuse. Help can be sought by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.