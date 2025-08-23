49ers Await Aiyuk’s Return as Injuries Impact Season Start

San Francisco, CA — The San Francisco 49ers are closely monitoring the recovery of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as he works to return from serious injuries. Aiyuk is not expected to be ready for the team’s opening game of the 2025 season, leaving the 49ers eager for his comeback.

General manager John Lynch spoke with KNBR on Thursday morning and provided insight into Aiyuk’s progress. “Brandon’s done a really good job,” Lynch said. “I think a lot of people remember that hit, and it was vicious. You could see, like, ‘Oh, no, we might be in trouble.’ And sure enough, we were.” Aiyuk injured his ACL and MCL during a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2024, which ended his season prematurely.

The 49ers front office is hopeful that Aiyuk can make a significant impact upon his return, particularly as the team adjusted its wide receiver lineup during the offseason, including a notable trade.

<p"He's recovered well," Lynch added. "I think we feel comfortable saying he's not going to be there Week 1, and then, it will probably be some time after that." Aiyuk is expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which would keep him out for the initial four games.

San Francisco’s schedule shows the potential for Aiyuk to return as early as Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the team might opt to wait until Week 7, for a home game versus the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.

“I’m not going to put exact timelines,” Lynch concluded, “but hopefully, sometime in this season, he’s playing the type of football we know, when he’s out there, that he is expected to, and expects himself to play at. And it’ll be a big boost to our team.”