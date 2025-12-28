49ers and Bears Clash for NFC Playoff Seeding Sunday Night

Santa Clara, California – The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) will face off against the Chicago Bears (11-4) this Sunday night in a pivotal Week 17 NFL matchup. Both teams have already clinched playoff spots, but their eyes are set on securing the top seed in the NFC.

The 49ers are coming off a dominant 48-27 victory against the Indianapolis Colts and have won five consecutive games by double-digit margins. Quarterback Brock Purdy has emerged as a key player, throwing a career-high five touchdown passes in the win. The Bears are also in high spirits after their 22-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers, which involved a last-minute comeback led by quarterback Caleb Williams.

In a game that features two of the league’s top offenses, the 49ers are currently ranked first in points per game and points per drive during their win streak. However, they will face a tough test against a Bears defense known for creating turnovers; Chicago leads the NFL with 31 takeaways this season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers will be without standout tight end George Kittle, who is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Shanahan’s offensive strategies will rely heavily on running back Christian McCaffrey, who is on the verge of breaking the record for consecutive 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons.

“We need to stay focused on the game plan and execute under pressure,” said Shanahan during a press conference. “Chicago’s defense is aggressive, and they capitalize on mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Bears coach Ben Johnson expressed confidence in his team’s ability to capitalize offensively. “We’ve been playing well in all phases. If we can maintain our composure, we can definitely compete with the 49ers,” Johnson said.

The kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium. This matchup is expected to be a competitive one, with both teams looking to establish themselves as top contenders for the postseason. The 49ers are favored by 3.5 points, and the over/under total for the game is set at 51.5 points.

This game is more than just a matchup; it is a preview of what could be a critical playoff encounter later this January. Both teams have shown they can win in various ways throughout the season, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter in front of a national audience.