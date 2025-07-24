49ers Begin Training Camp Amid Trade Rumors for Jauan Jennings

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have reported for training camp, with their first practice set to start at the SAP Performance Facility on Wednesday. As the team prepares for the 2025 NFL season, some changes are expected before Week 1.

Recent reports indicate the 49ers might trade wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Jennings reportedly desires a new contract before his current deal expires in 2026. San Francisco general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that as players are scrutinized, decisions about Jennings could alter the team’s direction.

Jennings, 28, has had a solid career, catching 155 passes for 1,938 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons. Last year, he posted impressive numbers with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. However, he is currently in the final year of a two-year, $11.89 million extension, seeking better long-term security.

The urgency for the 49ers to retain Jennings arises from recent roster changes, including the off-season trade of Deebo Samuel. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk is likely to miss part of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Lynch expressed confidence that Jennings would be at practice, stating, ‘He embodies what we think a Niner is all about.’ Lynch remained vague about the contract talks but emphasized their affection for the player.

Quarterback Brock Purdy also shared his hope to resolve Jennings’ situation swiftly, remarking on their successful chemistry and Jennings’ importance to the team. ‘Anytime you see something like this as a player, you’re like, ‘Let’s figure out something’,’ Purdy said.

Meanwhile, the team is also monitoring Aiyuk’s recovery from a severe knee injury and the condition of second-year wideout Pearsall, who is dealing with a hamstring issue. Both players are not expected to participate in the initial stage of training camp.

As the 49ers navigate their roster, they have signed veteran receiver St. Brown. St. Brown has spent six seasons in the NFL with 63 receptions across 62 games. His addition may offer some depth as the team assesses their wide receiver lineup.