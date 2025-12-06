Sports
76ers Bounce Back with 121-102 Victory Over Wizards
Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 121-102 on Tuesday night, showing resilience after a tough double-overtime loss. The victory improved the 76ers’ record to 11-9, while the Wizards fell to 3-17.
Three-point shooting played a crucial role in the game, with the 76ers hitting 17 of their 40 attempts from beyond the arc. In contrast, the Wizards struggled, making only 9 of 36 three-point shots. This shooting disparity was key in the 76ers’ win, as they also capitalized on turnovers, scoring 28 points off 15 Wizards turnovers.
Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 35 points, shooting 13 of 26 from the field. “I just tried to stay aggressive and find my shot,” Maxey said after the game. For the Wizards, Justin Champagnie, Marvin Bagley III, and Will Riley each contributed 13 points, but their efforts were not enough to keep pace with Philadelphia.
The 76ers will look to continue their momentum in their next matchup. Meanwhile, the Wizards are gearing up for their next game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.
