Sports
49ers Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir Arrested in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA – San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested on Thursday night on charges of obstruction of justice, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
Lenoir, a 25-year-old native of Los Angeles, was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. after officers observed a gun inside a vehicle connected to the incident. He was released from jail early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Police approached Lenoir and another individual, identified as Marcus Cunningham, who were reportedly disrupting traffic. Upon asking for the keys to the vehicle, Cunningham allegedly threw them to Lenoir, who then passed the keys to another man attempting to conceal them.
The San Francisco 49ers have yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest.
Lenoir signed a five-year, $92 million extension with the team last November. He has made a significant impact in his four seasons with the 49ers, recording six interceptions, 26 passes defended, and 265 tackles in 62 games.
This incident adds to an offseason filled with activity for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.
