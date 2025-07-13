76ers’ Daryl Morey Optimistic About Next Season

LAS VEGAS — Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey expressed optimism about the upcoming NBA season, despite the challenges faced last year, including injuries to key players like Joel Embiid. Morey noted that the Eastern Conference is open, creating a potential opportunity for a comeback.

After a season marked by setbacks, including the loss of two franchise players, Morey and his team believe they can quickly rebound. In an interview during the Las Vegas summer league, Morey said, “I do think it’s open in the East… we feel like if all things come together, we can be right there.”

Joel Embiid, who struggled with injuries last season, is reportedly on track to be healthy for training camp. “He’s on track to be healthy for training camp,” Morey said, although league sources indicate Embiid has not yet returned to full basketball activities.

Morey emphasizes that the Sixers will require a healthy Embiid to compete at a championship level. However, he also noted that the current roster could withstand some absence from the star center, especially with a promising backcourt led by Tyrese Maxey and potentially Quentin Grimes.

During the offseason, the 76ers focused on constructing a younger and more athletic team. Morey re-signed veterans Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon and drafted guard VJ Edgecombe, who faced injury concerns in the summer league. “We wanted to retain Quentin,” Morey explained, referring to Grimes, who became a priority for the franchise.

The Sixers parted ways with Guerschon Yabusele, a versatile player who signed with the New York Knicks, in favor of retaining Grimes, who has shown rapid development. “Yeah, that sucked,” Morey said about the difficult decision.

This season is crucial for Philadelphia as they look to recover from a disappointing year. “We think we’ve done [a lot] to make the team more athletic,” Morey stated. Health will be vital, not just for Embiid but for other players such as Jared McCain, who missed last season due to injury.

As the 76ers prepare for next season, they face the potential of significant roster changes if they fail to improve. The hope is that this year, with the open opportunity in the Eastern Conference, they can transform their talent into results.