49ers Evaluate Wide Receivers Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

San Francisco, CA – The San Francisco 49ers are addressing their wide receivers situation as they prepare for the 2025 NFL season. The team worked out several wideouts on Monday, including Equanimeous St. Brown, a six-year veteran and brother of Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with other players, according to NBC Sports Bay Area‘s Matt Maiocco.

The 49ers’ receiving corps has several uncertainties. Player injuries are affecting their lineup, with key receiver Deebo Samuel recovering from knee surgery. Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings is currently in a contract dispute, and Ricky Pearsall was released last week. The team also brought in veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson this offseason, but he might face a multi-game suspension due to a recent DUI charge.

Equanimeous St. Brown, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, last played on the New Orleans Saints‘ practice squad during the 2024 season. He recorded 21 receptions for 328 yards in his rookie year but struggled after suffering a high ankle sprain in 2019.

The 28-year-old has participated in 62 NFL games with 28 starts, totaling 68 receptions for 928 yards and two touchdowns over his career with the Packers, Chicago Bears, and Saints. Other receivers being evaluated include Quintez Cephus, who was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round of 2020 and has a total of 37 receptions for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Newer players include Malik DuBose, a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2023 who caught two passes for 11 yards with the Miami Dolphins last season. Additionally, Jimmy Keyton, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2024, initially made the roster and later appeared in eight games but had limited production.

There is also Tyron Johnson, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, and veteran Davis Powell, who has spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, recording 83 receptions for 749 yards and three touchdowns in 78 games.

With multiple questions in their receiving lineup, the 49ers clearly aim to add depth before the season starts.