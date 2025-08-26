49ers Explore Waiver Options Amid Roster Cuts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As the NFL faces cutdown day, the San Francisco 49ers are making significant roster moves to finalize their team for the upcoming season. By Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT, all NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players.

One notable name released is receiver Greg Dulcich, who previously played for the Denver Broncos. The New York Giants waived Dulcich, who caught 33 passes for 411 yards as a rookie. However, he did not play last season after being waived by the Giants.

The Miami Dolphins also made a surprising cut by releasing Erik Ezukanma, a fourth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. Ezukanma has only one reception in three seasons.

The 49ers are on the lookout for potential wide receiver additions, including rookie Malachi Corley from the New York Jets. Corley had limited action last season, recording three receptions and two carries for 26 yards. Additionally, Trey Palmer, who was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could be an intriguing option due to his speed and ability to stretch the field.

Kyle Shanahan’s updates revealed that the Washington Commanders are waiving defensive end Clelin Ferrell, a potential interest for the 49ers as they seek defensive reinforcement. Meanwhile, the 49ers also announced the release of Jeff Wilson Jr. after trading for running back Brian Robinson.

The team has also made decisions regarding various players on the defensive side. Cornerback Dallis Flowers was cut after an inconsistent preseason, leaving the spot open for Darrell Luter Jr., a younger player drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lastly, the 49ers are evaluating their options as they navigate through waivers. Players like rookie linebacker Stone Blanton and defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez are expected to clear waivers and rejoin the practice squad if not claimed by other teams.

The roster moves mark a crucial phase as the 49ers prepare for their season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 7.