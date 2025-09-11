49ers Face Saints in Week 2 After Week 1 Win

New Orleans, LA — The San Francisco 49ers will head to the Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 14, at 1:00 PM EDT. Coming off a narrow 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the 49ers are seeking to build on this success despite concerns over injuries and offensive performance.

In their season opener, the 49ers struggled with missed field goals and the performance of quarterback Brock Purdy, who may not play Sunday. With an uncertain quarterback situation, running back Christian McCaffrey will likely need to step up. Despite only averaging 3.1 yards on 22 carries last week, McCaffrey contributed significantly in the passing game, recording nine receptions for 73 yards.

“Even with injuries, I trust the 49ers to win,” said a betting analyst. “The Saints are showing weaknesses, and the 49ers’ depth should help them overcome any challenges.” The 49ers are favored to win by 4.5 points, making them the odds-on favorites for this matchup.

The Saints, who lost 20-13 to the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 1 matchup, look to bounce back. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a mixed start, completing 27 of 46 passes for only 214 yards without a touchdown. Alvin Kamara remains a pivotal part of their offensive strategy, but the team must improve its overall performance.

Both teams demonstrated strong defensive capabilities in their first games, limiting their opponents to under 5 yards per play. The 49ers held the Seahawks to 4.6 yards per play, while the Saints allowed 4.5 yards against the Cardinals.

“I expect a low-scoring game with a strong likelihood that the 49ers will cover the spread,” said the analyst. Given their respective performances in Week 1, this game could come down to who can generate offensive plays when needed. The predicted total points sitting at 42.5 reflects expectations for a tight matchup.