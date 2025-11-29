76ers Face Struggling Nets Without Embiid on Friday Night

Brooklyn, NY — The Philadelphia 76ers (9-8) are set to face the Brooklyn Nets (3-14) at Barclays Center on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers come into the game favored by 6.5 points despite their recent struggles, having lost their last game 144-103 to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Tyrese Maxey was a standout for the 76ers in that loss, scoring 20 points along with one rebound and four assists. Philadelphia hopes to bounce back against a Nets team that is still searching for its first win at home this season, currently holding an 0-8 record.

With Joel Embiid sidelined, the 76ers still remain competitive. The Nets are missing their top scorers, Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr., further complicating their chances. Despite an overall record slightly above .500, the 76ers are 4-6 in their last ten games.

The last meeting between the teams saw the 76ers defeat the Nets by 24 points, even with several key players absent. When both teams were at full strength, the 76ers proved to be dominant, ranking higher in offensive efficiency this season.

Maxey has emerged as the 76ers’ leading scorer this season, averaging an impressive 32.2 points per game. His shooting from beyond the arc has been particularly strong, connecting on 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts. Against a Nets defense that ranks near the bottom in preventing three-pointers, he is expected to have a significant impact.

Sports analysts expect a strong performance from the 76ers, predicting them to cover the spread, especially with the Nets struggling more than ever. The total score in the game is set at 222.5, reflecting both teams’ defensive weaknesses and scoring potential.

The 76ers will look to secure a much-needed victory while the Nets aim to break their long home losing streak. The 76ers still remain in the playoff conversation, and this matchup is crucial for them to maintain momentum going forward.